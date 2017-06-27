U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Sunday said that she was booed by LGBT Pride attendees while having lunch with her son at a New York City restaurant.

“We, incl my son, were booed by patrons saying hateful things as we left lunch @ Pride Parade. Our country is better than this #HateNeverWins,” Haley tweeted.

Sunday's LGBT Pride Parade, which drew an estimated 1.6 million people, targeted the policies of the Trump administration. A group of marchers heading down Fifth Avenue carried a “We Resist” banner. Others carried photographs of Donald Trump and his press secretary, Sean Spicer. One image of Trump was caption “Donald Trump Queer Basher.”

Haley has a mixed record on LGBT rights. As Governor of South Carolina, she initially pledged to defend the state's ban on same-sex marriage. Later, she called legislation that sought to restrict transgender bathroom access unnecessary. As ambassador, Haley has condemned reports of police in Chechnya torturing and killing men suspected of being gay or bisexual.

Log Cabin Republicans defended Haley as an “LGBT ally.”

“SHAMEFUL: UN Ambassador & LGBT ally @nikkihaley accosted at #NYCPride,” the group wrote in response to Haley's tweet.