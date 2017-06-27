U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
Nikki Haley on Sunday said that she was booed by LGBT Pride attendees
while having lunch with her son at a New York City restaurant.
“We, incl my son, were booed by
patrons saying hateful things as we left lunch @ Pride Parade. Our
country is better than this #HateNeverWins,” Haley tweeted.
Sunday's LGBT Pride Parade, which drew
an estimated 1.6 million people, targeted the policies of the Trump
administration. A group of marchers heading down Fifth Avenue
carried a “We Resist” banner. Others carried photographs of
Donald Trump and his press secretary, Sean Spicer. One image of
Trump was caption “Donald Trump Queer Basher.”
Haley has a mixed record on LGBT
rights. As Governor of South Carolina, she initially pledged to
defend the state's ban on same-sex marriage. Later, she called
legislation that sought to restrict transgender bathroom access
unnecessary. As ambassador, Haley has condemned reports of police in
Chechnya torturing and killing men suspected of being gay or
bisexual.
Log Cabin Republicans defended Haley as
an “LGBT ally.”
“SHAMEFUL: UN Ambassador & LGBT
ally @nikkihaley accosted at #NYCPride,” the group wrote in
response to Haley's tweet.