Police in the Turkish city of Istanbul have enforced a ban on an LGBT Pride march.

Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin had banned the march scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Sahin said he was reacting to threats made against the marchers by the ultra-nationalist Alperen Hearths group.

According to the BBC, police blocked people from entering Istiklal street, where the rally was scheduled to start, and briefly fired rubber bullets to disperse marchers. Some outlets reported that roughly 10 people were detained.

Istanbul's annual LGBT march is believed to be the largest in the Muslim world. But authorities have banned the rally for the third year in a row.

Organizer Lara Ozlen told the AFP that banning the march was “undemocratic.”

“It is obvious that a peaceful march is part of our constitutional right,” Ozlen told the news agency. “It's been known for years. Instead of protecting us, to say 'do not march' just because some will be disturbed is undemocratic.”