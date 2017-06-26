A survey released last week shows that the number of LGBT Americans getting hitched continues to rise.

According to a Gallup poll conducted over the past year, 10.2% of lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender (LGBT) adults are married to a spouse of the same sex two years after state bans fell.

The Supreme Court in June of 2015 found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry. The number of weddings increased to 9.6% from 7.9% in the first year after the high court's ruling.

Gallup also found the number of people living with a same-sex partner dropped dramatically in the two years since the ruling, from 12.8 % to 6.6%.

“Gallup estimates that 61% of same-sex, cohabiting couples in the U.S. are now married, up from 38% before the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in June 2015, and 49% one year ago,” pollsters wrote in reporting their findings.

Pollsters also found that LGBT men (11.4%) are more likely than LGBT women (9.3%) to say they are married to a person of the same sex. Older adults are also more likely to marry than younger adults.

“Same-sex marriages are becoming increasingly common, and same-sex domestic partnerships less common, for LGBT Americans,” Gallup concluded. “In the first year after the Supreme Court ruled states could not prohibit same-sex marriages, the percentage of LGBT Americans who were married grew nearly two percentage points. In the second year since the ruling, the growth has continued, but at a diminished rate. This suggests an initial burst in the number of same-sex marriages came in response to the legal changes. Now, with those legal changes further in the past, the growth in same-sex marriages may be slower.”