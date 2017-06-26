In an op-ed for Playboy, out actor Charlie Carver tells LGBT people that they are remarkable.

Carver, who came out gay last year, has said that he resented his father when his father came out gay to him at the age of 11.

“At 11 years old I found out my father was a faggot,” Carver wrote in his essay titled To All LGBTQIA+ People: You Are Remarkable. “I hate that word, but it's how the news resonated with me at the time, so I will write it.”

The news forced Carver to “reckon with what felt like was a shameful inheritance.”

“My blood felt tainted. I assumed his was. By the end of that year, I’d changed my name, lost 30 percent of my body weight, asked to die and was filled with such profound despair that, looking back on family photos from the time, I still don’t recognize myself.”

“Remarkable or unremarkable,” Carver wrote, “queer people resist by existing.”

“That quiet history of existence is monumental, even alongside historic victories like the passage of marriage equality and the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell. While I certainly owe my decision to come out, and to do it publically, to having lived through those moments of progress, not all of us ask for that responsibility, nor should we feel required to. Each of us already contributes through our individual pursuits of happiness – by continuing to live in and through sets of respectively unequal systems among many who would be glad to see us gone. By existing. The chief responsibility for us all is to regard all LGBTQIA+ lives as sacred. May the rest follow,” Carver added.