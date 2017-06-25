A 93-year-old woman has been carrying the same sign to New York City's LGBT Pride Parade for almost 50 years.

The sign, which Francis Goldin told CNN will be with her at Sunday's parade, reads: “I Adore my Lesbian Daughters: KEEP THEM SAFE.”

“I didn't know what magic was in that sign,” she told CNN. “But when I took it to the parade I was overwhelmed.”

“I can't tell you the number of people who ran to me and said, 'Will you call my mother? Will you call my father?'”

Goldin said she's called the parents of everyone who asked.

She said that she added “KEEP THEM SAFE” after seeing a rise in violence against gay men and lesbians.

This year, Goldin will be holding her sign from a float in the parade.