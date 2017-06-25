A 93-year-old woman has been carrying
the same sign to New York City's LGBT Pride Parade for almost 50
years.
The sign, which Francis Goldin told CNN
will be with her at Sunday's parade, reads: “I Adore my Lesbian
Daughters: KEEP THEM SAFE.”
“I didn't know what magic was in that
sign,” she told CNN. “But when I took it to the parade I was
overwhelmed.”
“I can't tell you the number of
people who ran to me and said, 'Will you call my mother? Will you
call my father?'”
Goldin said she's called the parents of
everyone who asked.
She said that she added “KEEP THEM
SAFE” after seeing a rise in violence against gay men and lesbians.
This year, Goldin will be holding her
sign from a float in the parade.