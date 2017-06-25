Singer Kelly Clarkson helped a man surprise his boyfriend with a marriage proposal.

Alex Malerba proposed to his boyfriend during a recent meet-and-greet at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada. Clarkson cheered as Malerba got down on one knee.

“HE SAID YES!!!! THANK YOU @kelly_clarkson !!!!!,” Malerba said in sharing video from the proposal on Twitter.

In comments to Entertainment Weekly, Malerba explained how he recruited Clarkson to be a part of the proposal.

“Kelly was performing at IHG's conference, which I was attending. I am a huge fan so I made sure I was in the front. During the show Kelly actually called me out for being so dedicated and how I helped her remember the words to some songs by watching my lips move,” Malerba said. “She asked my name and told me she loved me. After the show, I saw her doing a meet-and-greet. I told the security and staff that I was the one she was talking about on stage and they all knew and said they would ask her if she would meet me. My heart was racing. After she gave approval, I went back for the photograph. During this time I told her that I was planning on proposing to my boyfriend during the show but it would be better if she could help! She looked at me and said, 'GO GET HIM NOW! LETS DO IT!' I went running outside to get him, after that it’s where the video picks up of us entering the room.”

"After all this it has been incredible and of course we hope she would attend the wedding!! We love her. … Also, it was months of savings to purchase the perfect Tiffany wedding ring to make sure he knows how much he is worth it to me!"

Malerba called the experience “amazing.” “All the love from friends and family has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said.