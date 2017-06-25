Singer Kelly Clarkson helped a man
surprise his boyfriend with a marriage proposal.
Alex Malerba proposed to his boyfriend
during a recent meet-and-greet at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Clarkson cheered as Malerba got down on one knee.
“HE SAID YES!!!! THANK YOU
@kelly_clarkson !!!!!,” Malerba said in sharing video from the
proposal on Twitter.
In comments to Entertainment Weekly,
Malerba explained how he recruited Clarkson to be a part of the
proposal.
“Kelly was performing at IHG's
conference, which I was attending. I am a huge fan so I made sure I
was in the front. During the show Kelly actually called me out for
being so dedicated and how I helped her remember the words to some
songs by watching my lips move,” Malerba said. “She asked my
name and told me she loved me. After the show, I saw her doing a
meet-and-greet. I told the security and staff that I was the one she
was talking about on stage and they all knew and said they would ask
her if she would meet me. My heart was racing. After she gave
approval, I went back for the photograph. During this time I told her
that I was planning on proposing to my boyfriend during the show but
it would be better if she could help! She looked at me and said, 'GO
GET HIM NOW! LETS DO IT!' I went running outside to get him, after
that it’s where the video picks up of us entering the room.”
"After all this it has been
incredible and of course we hope she would attend the wedding!! We
love her. … Also, it was months of savings to purchase the perfect
Tiffany wedding ring to make sure he knows how much he is worth it to
me!"
Malerba called the experience
“amazing.” “All the love from friends and family has been
overwhelmingly positive,” he said.