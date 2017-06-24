Vice President Mike Pence on Friday spoke at an event celebrating the 40th anniversary of Focus on the Family.

The Colorado Springs, Colorado-based Christian conservative organization was founded in 1977 by James Dobson, whose support for Texas Senator Ted Cruz during the GOP presidential primary didn't keep him from serving on President Donald Trump's Evangelical Executive Advisory Board, which is composed of 22 members. Other members include former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann and First Baptist Church of Dallas senior pastor Robert Jeffress, both of whom are outspoken opponents of LGBT rights.

Dobson left the organization he founded in 2010 but continues his anti-LGBT rhetoric on his radio program, Dr. James Dobson's Family Talk.

Focus on the Family in 2009 sold its “ex-gay” ministry Love Won Out to Exodus International. Four years later, the ministry apologized for the harm it had caused LGBT people and acknowledged that its aim – to “cure” LGBT people of their sexuality – was a hollow promise.

Focus on the Family is active in opposing abortion, divorce, pornography, gambling and LGBT rights, including marriage equality and adoption by gay and lesbian couples.

In his remarks, Pence praised Dobson as a “friend” and “mentor” and pledged Trump's support to the group.

“I promise you, Focus on the Family, you have an unwavering ally in President Donald Trump,” Pence told the crowd to loud cheers.

“And this summer, when we repeal and replace Obamacare, we're going to defund Planned Parenthood once and for all,” Pence promised.