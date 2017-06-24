Vice President Mike Pence on Friday
spoke at an event celebrating the 40th anniversary of
Focus on the Family.
The Colorado Springs, Colorado-based
Christian conservative organization was founded in 1977 by James
Dobson, whose support for Texas Senator Ted Cruz during the GOP
presidential primary didn't keep him from serving on President Donald
Trump's Evangelical Executive Advisory Board, which is composed of 22
members. Other members include former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann
and First Baptist Church of Dallas senior pastor Robert Jeffress,
both of whom are outspoken opponents of LGBT rights.
Dobson left the organization he founded
in 2010 but continues his anti-LGBT rhetoric on his radio program,
Dr. James Dobson's Family Talk.
(Related: James
Dobson predicts civil war if Supreme Court strikes down gay marriage
bans.)
Focus on the Family in 2009 sold its
“ex-gay” ministry Love Won Out to Exodus International. Four
years later, the ministry apologized for the harm it had caused LGBT
people and acknowledged that its aim – to “cure” LGBT people of
their sexuality – was a hollow promise.
Focus on the Family is active in
opposing abortion, divorce, pornography, gambling and LGBT rights,
including marriage equality and adoption by gay and lesbian couples.
In his remarks, Pence praised Dobson as
a “friend” and “mentor” and pledged Trump's support to the
group.
“I promise you, Focus on the Family,
you have an unwavering ally in President Donald Trump,” Pence
told the crowd to loud cheers.
“And this summer, when we repeal and
replace Obamacare, we're going to defund Planned Parenthood once and
for all,” Pence promised.