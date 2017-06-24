Out British actor Ian McKellen has called President Donald Trump's reversal on LGBT rights “appalling.”

During the presidential campaign, Trump pledged to be a better “friend” to the LGBT community than his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. In accepting the Republican nomination in Cleveland, he said that he would “protect” the community. These gestures led many to believe that Trump favored LGBT rights, though he has in the past said that he's opposed to marriage equality and has evaded the question as president.

As president, Trump revoked Obama-era federal guidelines that instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice and has yet to acknowledge June as LGBT Pride month. He's also picked a mostly anti-LGBT rights cabinet and he continues to associate with leaders opposed to such rights.

“Are you concerned about the Trump administration rolling back rights for gay people and for gay youth, because he did run on a pro-gay platform and now that he's in office he seems to have changed that. Are you concerned?” Variety asked McKellen.

“I don't always understand what [Trump] says and when I do, I have to admit later that I got it wrong, because he changed his mind or changed his mind about what he said,” McKellen responded. “He's a very bad communicator, at least to me. Get more straightforward, Donald, and then we can take you seriously.”

“But if what you're saying is true, it's appalling and quite unnecessary and very un-American.”

“The gay rights movement began in America. It began in San Francisco. It began in Stonewall, the city where Donald Trump was born and thrived,” McKellen added, referring to New York City.