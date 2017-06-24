RuPaul, Lynda Carter and Ryan Murphy
will each get their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce
announced its list of 2018 inductees on Thursday.
Also getting stars are Lin-Manuel
Miranda, Simon Cowell, Jennifer Lawrence, Taraji P. Henson, Zoe
Saldana, Jack Black, Anthony Anderson, Carrie Underwood, Snoop Dogg,
Shonda Rhimes “Weird Al” Yankovic and Mary J. Blige. Posthumous
honorees include Bernie Mac and Steve Irwin.
“Sweet Cheeses!” tweeted RuPaul,
the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race. “My heart is beating
so fast right now.”
(Related: RuPaul:
Trump election woke up young people.)
Ryan Murphy, who is best known for
creating Nip/Tuck, American Horror Story, Glee
and American Crime Story, is raising two sons, Logan Phineas
and Ford, with his husband, photographer David Miller. RuPaul
recently revealed that he married
long-term boyfriend Georges LeBar in January.