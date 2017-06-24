RuPaul, Lynda Carter and Ryan Murphy will each get their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced its list of 2018 inductees on Thursday.

Also getting stars are Lin-Manuel Miranda, Simon Cowell, Jennifer Lawrence, Taraji P. Henson, Zoe Saldana, Jack Black, Anthony Anderson, Carrie Underwood, Snoop Dogg, Shonda Rhimes “Weird Al” Yankovic and Mary J. Blige. Posthumous honorees include Bernie Mac and Steve Irwin.

“Sweet Cheeses!” tweeted RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race. “My heart is beating so fast right now.”

Ryan Murphy, who is best known for creating Nip/Tuck, American Horror Story, Glee and American Crime Story, is raising two sons, Logan Phineas and Ford, with his husband, photographer David Miller. RuPaul recently revealed that he married long-term boyfriend Georges LeBar in January.