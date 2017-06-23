Shonda Rhimes and Allan Heinberg have teamed up for an LGBT drama inspired by Russell T. Davies' Cucumber and Banana.

Heinberg, who wrote the script for Wonder Woman, and Rhimes, who is best known for producing the television medical drama Grey's Anatomy and the political thriller Scandal, are developing Adult Behavior for ABC, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Russell T. Davies, the man behind Doctor Who and Queer as Folk, premiered Cucumber and Banana in 2015 in the UK. The 8-episode hourlong Cucumber follows Henry Best (played by Vincent Franklin), a gay, middle-aged insurance salesman who begins a new life after breaking up with his boyfriend of nine years. Banana, which also had 8 episodes, focuses on younger characters in the Cucumber universe. The shows were not picked up for a second season due to low ratings.

The Hollywood Reporter described Adult Behavior as a “sexy multi-generational comedic drama” that is “inspired” by Cucumber and Banana.

Rhimes is an outspoken supporter of LGBT rights and has featured many prominent LGBT characters in her television shows.

(Related: Shonda Rhimes to fan opposed to “gay scenes” in Murder: Bye, Felicia.)