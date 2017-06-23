Shonda Rhimes and Allan Heinberg have
teamed up for an LGBT drama inspired by Russell T. Davies' Cucumber
and Banana.
Heinberg, who wrote the script for
Wonder Woman, and Rhimes, who is best known for producing the
television medical drama Grey's Anatomy and the political
thriller Scandal, are developing Adult Behavior for
ABC, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Russell T. Davies, the man behind
Doctor Who and Queer as Folk, premiered Cucumber
and Banana in 2015 in the UK. The 8-episode hourlong Cucumber
follows Henry Best (played by Vincent Franklin), a gay, middle-aged
insurance salesman who begins a new life after breaking up with his
boyfriend of nine years. Banana, which also had 8 episodes,
focuses on younger characters in the Cucumber universe. The
shows were not picked up for a second season due to low ratings.
The
Hollywood Reporter described Adult Behavior as a “sexy
multi-generational comedic drama” that is “inspired” by
Cucumber and Banana.
Rhimes is an outspoken supporter of
LGBT rights and has featured many prominent LGBT characters in her
television shows.
(Related: Shonda
Rhimes to fan opposed to “gay scenes” in Murder:
Bye, Felicia.)