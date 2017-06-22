Former Vice President Joe Biden is calling on the LGBT community to hold President Donald Trump accountable for his promise to be an ally.

“Hold President Trump accountable for his pledge to be your friend,” Biden said during a private LGBT gala hosted by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in New York.

“Just because you don't have Barack [Obama] and me in the White House doesn't mean it's time to give up, keep quiet, stay on the sidelines,” he's quoted as saying by the AP.

During the campaign, Trump vowed to be a better “friend” to the LGBT community that his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. The president, however, has filled his cabinet with men and women opposed to LGBT rights, including Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Housing Secretary Ben Carson, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. In February, the Trump administration revoked Obama-era rules that instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice. Trump has also refused to declare June LGBT Pride month.

In a statement issued in January, the White House said that Trump “has been clear in his commitment to improving the lives of all Americans, including those in the LGBT community.”

Biden also took aim at so-called “bathroom bills” that restrict bathroom access for transgender individuals.

“Transgender Americans are under attack from state legislatures from North Carolina to Texas,” Biden said.