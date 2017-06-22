Daniel Newman covers the July issue of
UK gay glossy Attitude.
In April, Newman, who plays Kingdom
member Daniel on AMC's The Walking Dead, came out in a video that
went viral.
In his first major interview since
coming out, Newman said that he was warned against coming out in
Hollywood.
“When I started to open up to the
networks, agents and management about being bisexual they were like,
‘good God, never say that, that will kill your career instantly,’”
he
told Attitude.
“They said basically that the rule in Hollywood is if you are
incredibly flamboyant then use that to your advantage, be super-gay,
be the comedians, do comedy roles. But if you want to be a leading
man, you can’t be open about your sexuality.”
Newman also criticized celebrities who
come out at the end of their careers.
“There are so many who wait until
their fame dies down and they’re not successful any more and then
they want to capitalize on the gay audience,” Daniel said.
“They’re like, ‘I don’t have
any fans, maybe if I admit I’m gay, then I’ll make some more
money.’ And I just think that’s pathetic. I don’t want to judge
anybody, but I was like, ‘My career is starting to take off right
now and I’m so proud of my community and who we are and I’m so
proud to be living in this day and age when so many people have
fought and died for our rights and to change the world,'” he added.
Newman is currently in a relationship
with a man, whom he recently described as “amazing.”