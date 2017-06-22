During an appearance on Netflix's talk show Chelsea, transgender author-activist Janet Mock distanced herself from Caitlyn Jenner.

During the interview, host Chelsea Handler asked Mock about a joke Jenner, a Republican, recently made at the expense of liberals.

“Liberals can't even shoot straight,” Jenner answered when asked about last week's shooting at a Republican baseball practice that severely wounded House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Several others were also wounded.

Jenner, who faced a backlash for her comments on social media, has previously said that she voted for President Donald Trump and stands by that decision.

“Do you feel a responsibility to defend her?” Handler asked. “Or that she's representing your community in a bad way?”

“I think my community has overwhelmingly said that we don't want that,” Mock answered.

“It's Caitlyn Jenner, who's a very specific person, with a specific set of experiences that are very moneyed, very white, and very privileged. … She can say that on behalf of herself, but I don't think on behalf of the community,” Mock added.