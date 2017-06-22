During an appearance on Netflix's talk
show Chelsea, transgender author-activist Janet Mock distanced
herself from Caitlyn Jenner.
During the interview, host Chelsea
Handler asked Mock about a joke Jenner, a Republican, recently made
at the expense of liberals.
“Liberals can't even shoot straight,”
Jenner answered when asked about last week's shooting at a Republican
baseball practice that severely wounded House Majority Whip Steve
Scalise. Several others were also wounded.
Jenner, who faced a
backlash for her comments on social media, has previously said that
she
voted for President Donald Trump and stands by that decision.
“Do you feel a responsibility to
defend her?” Handler asked. “Or that she's representing your
community in a bad way?”
“I think my community has
overwhelmingly said that we don't want that,” Mock answered.
“It's Caitlyn Jenner, who's a very
specific person, with a specific set of experiences that are very
moneyed, very white, and very privileged. … She can say that on
behalf of herself, but I don't think on behalf of the community,”
Mock added.