Out actor Colton Haynes has joined the
cast of FX's American Horror Story.
Series creator Ryan Murphy (Nip/Tuck,
Glee, Scream Queens) announced the addition on Instagram.
“Welcome to American Horror Story,
Colton Haynes,” Murphy captioned a photo of Haynes with smeared
lipstick on his mouth and face.
The seventh season of American
Horror Story is expected to premiere in September.
Murphy has said that the upcoming
season will “highlight” groups of people “ignored by the
current [Trump] administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized
that their lives are going to be taken away.”
The recently engaged Haynes, 28, joins
fellow out performers Sarah Paulson and Billy Eichner on the show.
Other cast members include Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman and Evan
Peters.
(Related: Colton
Haynes, Jeff Leatham engagement includes help from Cher.)