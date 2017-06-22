Out actor Colton Haynes has joined the cast of FX's American Horror Story.

Series creator Ryan Murphy (Nip/Tuck, Glee, Scream Queens) announced the addition on Instagram.

“Welcome to American Horror Story, Colton Haynes,” Murphy captioned a photo of Haynes with smeared lipstick on his mouth and face.

The seventh season of American Horror Story is expected to premiere in September.

Murphy has said that the upcoming season will “highlight” groups of people “ignored by the current [Trump] administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized that their lives are going to be taken away.”

The recently engaged Haynes, 28, joins fellow out performers Sarah Paulson and Billy Eichner on the show. Other cast members include Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman and Evan Peters.

(Related: Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham engagement includes help from Cher.)