Niko Giannopoulos, Rhode Island's Teacher of the Year, said this week that President Donald Trump allowed him to use a lacy black fan during a recent Oval Office photo shoot.

The photo of Giannopoulos posing with the fan next to Trump and first lady Melania Trump went viral after the teacher posted it Facebook last week.

“Rhode Island Teacher of the Year 2017 meets the 45th President of the United States. That's all,” he captioned the photo along with three rainbow emojis.

According to the AP, Giannopoulos is an openly gay special education teacher.

In the photo, Giannopoulos is also wearing a rainbow pin, which he said in a previous post represented his gratitude “for the LGBTQ community.”

Speaking to NPR, Giannopoulos said that Trump immediately complimented him. “I love the fan,” Trump said, according to Giannopoulos.

He explained that White House staff asked him to put the fan away but he had other plans.

“I just asked the president, 'Do you mind if I use the fan for the photo?' he said, 'Absolutely, go for it.' So I popped my fan and did my pose,” Giannopoulos said.