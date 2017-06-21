Robin Roberts gushed about the support she receives from her partner, friends and family as she was honored Saturday for her LGBT rights advocacy.

Roberts received the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Visibility Award at its annual Louisiana Gala Dinner in New Orleans.

Roberts, a Good Morning America co-anchor, came out in a 2013 Facebook post in which she thanked her girlfriend Amber Laign for standing by her side as she faced a severe blood-related condition.

“I'm grateful to my friends. I'm grateful to my amazing family,” Roberts said in accepting her award. “I'm so grateful for their love, unconditional love, and support.”

“And, of course, my longtime partner of 12 incredible, crazy years Amber Laign is here.”

Roberts said that she and Laign wanted to keep their relationship low-key but the election of President Donald Trump changed things.

“As well all know, things have changed. And now is the time for action. A hashtag does not a movement make. You've got to get out and speak the truth,” Roberts said.