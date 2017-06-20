Minneapolis mayoral candidate Tom Hoch
is introducing himself to voters with a humorous ad that includes his
exasperated husband.
In the 60-second ad, Hoch is seen
talking about how to improve Minneapolis with his neighbors, friends
and ostensibly strangers on the street.
When a woman asks his husband whether
he's always talking about improving Minneapolis, the exasperated
husband replies, “yeah,” with a sigh.
“Please vote for Tom Hoch for mayor
of Minneapolis,” the needled husband, his hands clasped, pleads at
the end of the ad. “Please.”
Hoch, who has worked to revitalize
downtown, told local CBS affiliate WCCO: “I happen to be gay, but
I'm not running to be the gay mayor. I want people to know who I
am.”
“It's also an example of how normal
we are. We're married. Happen to be two men, but it really isn't
substantially different than it is for any married couple,” he
added.
Hoch's ad will run this week as
Minneapolis celebrates LGBT Pride.