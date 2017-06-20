Transgender model Andreja Pejic covers
the July issue of Glamour Spain.
With a feature in Vogue and
covers of Marie Claire Spain and GQ Portugal under her
belt, the 25-year-old Australian model is helping to drive the
fashion industry forward with regard to transgender acceptance.
Pejic is perched on a chair wearing a
sheer blue dress on the magazine's cover. Next to her is the
headline, “Andreja Pejic: The Brave Beauty.”
On Monday, Pejic posted an image from
the cover on Instagram.
“Here I am rolling around Coney
Island in the latest Balenciaga captured by one of my favorite up and
coming photographers Rebekah Campbell,” she captioned the photo.
“Also, really want to give Glamour Spain a big thumbs up for
not feeling the need to slap my gender or medical history across the
cover in order to sell more copies. Can I get an amen?”
In the interview, Pejic said: “I have
spent all my life trying to be recognized for what I am: a woman and
a human being.”