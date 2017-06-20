Transgender model Andreja Pejic covers the July issue of Glamour Spain.

With a feature in Vogue and covers of Marie Claire Spain and GQ Portugal under her belt, the 25-year-old Australian model is helping to drive the fashion industry forward with regard to transgender acceptance.

Pejic is perched on a chair wearing a sheer blue dress on the magazine's cover. Next to her is the headline, “Andreja Pejic: The Brave Beauty.”

On Monday, Pejic posted an image from the cover on Instagram.

“Here I am rolling around Coney Island in the latest Balenciaga captured by one of my favorite up and coming photographers Rebekah Campbell,” she captioned the photo. “Also, really want to give Glamour Spain a big thumbs up for not feeling the need to slap my gender or medical history across the cover in order to sell more copies. Can I get an amen?”

In the interview, Pejic said: “I have spent all my life trying to be recognized for what I am: a woman and a human being.”