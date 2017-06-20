Transgender activist and reality star
Jazz Jennings says the upcoming third season of her TLC reality show
will focus on her “bottom surgery.”
The third season of I Am Jazz
premieres Wednesday, June 28.
The 16-year-old Jennings talked about
her show's new season during an interview on Ora TV's Larry King
Now.
“What do we see in season 3?” host
Larry King asked.
“In season 3 you'll see my bond grow
more with my family and me hanging out with my friends,” Jennings
answered. “But most of all it focuses on the bottom surgery, which
is now a big part of my life. And it kind of explores the different
problems that I go through with that.”
“It's a fun journey. I say I'm on
the search for America's next top vagina,” she joked.
Jennings added that she is excited
about the “last step” in her transition.
“I fell like this is the last step
for me to complete who I am as a person. I know I'm a girl, but this
just confirms that. I'm ready,” she said.