Transgender activist and reality star Jazz Jennings says the upcoming third season of her TLC reality show will focus on her “bottom surgery.”

The third season of I Am Jazz premieres Wednesday, June 28.

The 16-year-old Jennings talked about her show's new season during an interview on Ora TV's Larry King Now.

“What do we see in season 3?” host Larry King asked.

“In season 3 you'll see my bond grow more with my family and me hanging out with my friends,” Jennings answered. “But most of all it focuses on the bottom surgery, which is now a big part of my life. And it kind of explores the different problems that I go through with that.”

“It's a fun journey. I say I'm on the search for America's next top vagina,” she joked.

Jennings added that she is excited about the “last step” in her transition.

“I fell like this is the last step for me to complete who I am as a person. I know I'm a girl, but this just confirms that. I'm ready,” she said.