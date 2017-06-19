Brian Brown, president of the National Organization for Marriage (NOM), reiterated his promise to overturn Obergefell at this weekend's annual March for Marriage.

According to several reports, fewer than 50 people attended the group's fifth annual march in Washington, D.C.

Brown described Obergefell, the 2015 Supreme Court case that found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry, as the high court putting “a lie within the law.”

“I firmly believe that with God's grace, we are going to correct this illegitimate court decision,” Brown told the crowd.

Brown also told the crowd not to be discouraged by their small numbers.

“We are on the side of truth,” he said. “We are on the side of true human rights. We are on the side of true civil rights. And in every fight for civil rights, it took a creative minority who were willing to stand up and speak truth to power no matter what the cost. And you know what? There may not be thousands of us here today. It doesn’t matter. There were only a few that stood with William Wilberforce when he stood up and said ‘no’ to the slave trade in England. He was mocked. He was derided. He was laughed at. We remember him as a hero now, because ultimately his life’s work was successful, but it wasn’t successful in his own lifetime.”

Frank Schubert, considered the architect of Proposition 8, which stripped marriage rights away from gay couples in California before the courts struck it down, called Obergefell “anti-constitutional” and “illegitimate.” “It will only take one new justice on the Supreme Court” to overturn it, he told the crowd.

NOM said it was working on a case to bring to the high court.