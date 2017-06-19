Olympian and reality star Caitlyn
Jenner has come under fire for joking about last week's shooting at a
Republican baseball practice.
A man opened fire last week as
Republican congressmen practiced for a baseball charity game in
Alexandria, Virginia.
The gunman, James T. Hodgkinson,
severely wounded House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who remains in
critical condition, and a handful of others, most of whom have been
released from the hospital.
(Related: Trump
visits heroic Capitol Police officer and her wife.)
Attending this weekend's College
Republicans' National Convention gala, Jenner was asked about the
shooting.
“Nobody deserves what happened out
there,” she said. “There's no justification for it. There's
crazy people in the world – We know that. … We have to minimize
that kinds of stuff. But, as far as the people who were injured,
it's an absolute shame.”
“Fortunately, the guy was a really
bad shot. Liberals can't even shoot straight,” Jenner added.
Jenner, a Republican who came out
transgender in 2015, was criticized on social media.
“Key trait American shooters share
isn't political party, but history of domestic violence,” tweeted
user Shannon Watts.
“It's sad watching @Caitlyn_Jenner
defend a group that will NEVER EVER truly accept her while condemning
those who fight for her rights,” Cyn Rosales messaged.