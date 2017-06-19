Olympian and reality star Caitlyn Jenner has come under fire for joking about last week's shooting at a Republican baseball practice.

A man opened fire last week as Republican congressmen practiced for a baseball charity game in Alexandria, Virginia.

The gunman, James T. Hodgkinson, severely wounded House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who remains in critical condition, and a handful of others, most of whom have been released from the hospital.

Attending this weekend's College Republicans' National Convention gala, Jenner was asked about the shooting.

“Nobody deserves what happened out there,” she said. “There's no justification for it. There's crazy people in the world – We know that. … We have to minimize that kinds of stuff. But, as far as the people who were injured, it's an absolute shame.”

“Fortunately, the guy was a really bad shot. Liberals can't even shoot straight,” Jenner added.

Jenner, a Republican who came out transgender in 2015, was criticized on social media.

“Key trait American shooters share isn't political party, but history of domestic violence,” tweeted user Shannon Watts.

“It's sad watching @Caitlyn_Jenner defend a group that will NEVER EVER truly accept her while condemning those who fight for her rights,” Cyn Rosales messaged.