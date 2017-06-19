Thousands of people attended Sunday's LGBT Pride march in Ukraine's capital Kiev.

Police flanked the demonstrators as they marched through the city holding rainbow pride flags and banners.

According to ABC News, a few hundred ultranationalists attempted to break up the march, resulting in two injured police officers and six arrests.

Five-thousands police worked to protect the annual march, which has come under attack in the past.

The right-wing group Right Sector threatened to end the march with a “bloodbath.”

Ukraine hosted its first major LGBT Pride march last year. An estimated 2,500 people attended this year's march, more than double last year's attendance.

“Sunny & well organised #KyivPride2017,” tweeted Judith Gough, the British ambassador to Ukraine and a participant in Sunday's march. “Another step forward for equality in #Ukraine.”

(Related: Hundreds attend first major Ukrainian Gay Pride march in Kiev.)