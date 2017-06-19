Thousands of people attended Sunday's
LGBT Pride march in Ukraine's capital Kiev.
Police flanked the demonstrators as
they marched through the city holding rainbow pride flags and
banners.
According to ABC News, a few hundred
ultranationalists attempted to break up the march, resulting in two
injured police officers and six arrests.
Five-thousands police worked to protect
the annual march, which has come under attack in the past.
The right-wing group Right Sector
threatened to end the march with a “bloodbath.”
Ukraine hosted its first major LGBT
Pride march last year. An estimated 2,500 people attended this
year's march, more than double last year's attendance.
“Sunny & well organised
#KyivPride2017,” tweeted Judith Gough, the British ambassador to
Ukraine and a participant in Sunday's march. “Another step forward
for equality in #Ukraine.”
