Seventy-two congressional Democrats on Friday criticized President Donald Trump for refusing to issue a proclamation declaring June as LGBT Pride month.

Fifty-three House Democrats signed a letter lambasting Trump, while 19 Senators joined a second letter. The effort in the House was led by New Jersey Rep. Donald Norcross, while Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin led in the Senate.

“The White House’s decision to remain silent about Pride Month after eight consecutive years of presidential recognition sends a troubling message to the LGBT community that your administration is not committed to advancing equality for all Americans, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. We urge you to honor your campaign promise to be a ‘real friend’ of the LGBT community by issuing a proclamation and supporting lasting change and progress through policies that advance LGBT rights,” the letter states.

While Trump failed to issue a proclamation celebrating Pride, he didn't forget to issue five other decrees from the Oval Office.

Trump recognized June as Great Outdoors, National Caribbean-American Heritage, African-American Music Appreciation, National Ocean and National Homeownership month. Trump called on Americans to appreciate the world's oceans and the great outdoors in the same week that he pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord.

Ivanka Trump was the only Trump family member to recognize LGBT Pride month with a series of tweets.

