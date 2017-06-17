Seventy-two congressional Democrats on
Friday criticized President Donald Trump for refusing to issue a
proclamation declaring June as LGBT Pride month.
Fifty-three House Democrats signed a
letter lambasting Trump, while 19 Senators joined a second letter.
The effort in the House was led by New Jersey Rep. Donald Norcross,
while Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Tammy Baldwin of
Wisconsin led in the Senate.
“The White House’s decision to
remain silent about Pride Month after eight consecutive years of
presidential recognition sends a troubling message to the LGBT
community that your administration is not committed to advancing
equality for all Americans, regardless of sexual orientation or
gender identity. We urge you to honor your campaign promise to be a
‘real friend’ of the LGBT community by issuing a proclamation and
supporting lasting change and progress through policies that advance
LGBT rights,” the
letter states.
While Trump failed to issue a
proclamation celebrating Pride, he didn't forget to issue five other
decrees from the Oval Office.
Trump recognized June as Great
Outdoors, National Caribbean-American Heritage, African-American
Music Appreciation, National Ocean and National Homeownership month.
Trump called on Americans to appreciate the world's oceans and the
great outdoors in the same week that he pulled the United States out
of the Paris climate accord.
Ivanka Trump was the only Trump family
member to recognize LGBT Pride month with a series of tweets.
(Related: Ivanka
Trump calls for a “joyful” LGBT Pride.)