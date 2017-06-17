Police in Columbus, Ohio and Homeland Security are investigating a Facebook post calling for violence against the LGBT community as the city kicks off its 35th annual LGBT Pride Festival and Parade.

“I hope this event turns out like the Boston Marathon a few year's [sic] back,” the post reads. “All faggots should be killed or at least relocated.”

The post was made to a Facebook page dedicated to this weekend's festival.

The Columbus City School district on Thursday confirmed that the poster was an employee. “We have also been made aware of his inappropriate comments and are working to address the situation,” the district told NBC affiliate WCMH. The district also said that it was working toward terminating the employee.

When reached by WCMH, the poster refused to explain his comment.

More than 500,000 people are expected to participate in this weekend's Pride Festival.