Police in Columbus, Ohio and Homeland
Security are investigating a Facebook post calling for violence
against the LGBT community as the city kicks off its 35th
annual LGBT Pride Festival and Parade.
“I hope this event turns out like the
Boston Marathon a few year's [sic] back,” the post reads. “All
faggots should be killed or at least relocated.”
The post was made to a Facebook page
dedicated to this weekend's festival.
The Columbus City School district on
Thursday confirmed that the poster was an employee. “We have also
been made aware of his inappropriate comments and are working to
address the situation,” the district told NBC affiliate WCMH. The
district also said that it was working toward terminating the
employee.
When reached by WCMH, the poster
refused to explain his comment.
More than 500,000 people are expected
to participate in this weekend's Pride Festival.