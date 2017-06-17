RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, covers Entertainment Weekly's LGBT Pride issue.

The world's most iconic drag queen, who is making guest appearances on Netflix's Girlboss and Comedy Central's Broad City, reflected on his career, which he said had stalled in the late 80s after he had become a fixture in New York City's underground scene.

“Everything came to a screeching halt when I turned 28. I moved out to LA because nothing was happening for me. I was sleeping on my baby sister’s couch, not a penny to my name,” RuPaul said.

“I thought, ‘Could it be that this is not meant for me?’ It was this horrible existence. And one day, my friend Larry Tee called me and said, ‘Ru, what the fuck are you doing? You are a star. Get your ass back to New York and get your shit together.’ And I did. I got a plane ticket and decided I was going to shave these legs, I’m going to shave my chest, I’m going to put some fucking titties in – rolled-up socks, not implants – and I’m going to go back to New York and give those bitches exactly what they want from me.”

RuPaul went on to call on LGBT people to become more politically active.

“This year in the LGBT community I hope to see young people get more involved politically and become more active and more aware,” he said. “I want to see young LGBT people – not just young, all LGBT people – get involved politically because these freedoms that we have witnessed in the past 20 years could slip away in a heartbeat.”