President Donald Trump and his wife,
Melania, paid a visit Wednesday to one of the Capitol Police officers
wounded in Wednesday's attack on a congressional baseball practice.
Capitol Police special agents Crystal
Griner, David Bailey and Henry Cabrera are being hailed for their
actions as a gunman attacked Republican congressmen as they practiced
for an upcoming baseball charity game in Alexandria, Virginia.
The gunman, James T. Hodgkinson,
severely wounded House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, whom the agents
were protecting. Only Scalise, because he's in the Republican
leadership, had protection.
According to the New
York Daily News, Griner continued to fire even though she had
already been hit and is believed to have fired the shot that killed
Hodgkinson.
She was taken to MedStar Washington
Hospital Center, where she was treated for a gunshot wound to her
ankle.
According to a White House press pool
report, the Trumps visited Griner and her wife, Tiffany Dyar, in the
hospital after visiting Scalise, and they brought flowers for the
officer. Griner and Dyar married in 2015.
Capitol Police Chief Kim Dine praised
Griner as a hero. “She epitomized what being a hero's all about,”
Dine told CBS.
Vice President Mike Pence also praised
Griner, saying in a tweet that she and Bailey had “saved lives and
prevented an even greater tragedy.”