In an interview this week with Vulture, Jordan Gavaris, who plays a gay character on Orphan Black, came out gay.

In the Canadian science fiction thriller television series, Gavaris plays Sarah Manning's gay brother, Felix Dawkins.

Now in its fifth and final season, Orphan Black, which looks at the moral implications of human cloning, premiered on March 30, 2013.

“I'm gay,” Gavaris answered when asked about his sexual orientation.

Gavaris, 27, added that he's never been asked abut his sexuality and that it shouldn't matter.

“I guess that’s where I’m at in terms of coming out publicly: I had this position when I started on the show that it shouldn’t matter,” he said. “And I believe that. I hope that one day, the world gets to a place where you don’t need to politicize your sexuality any more than someone needs to politicize their race — that we can just act and we can exist in this Zeitgeist, telling stories about one another. And that no one’s afraid, maybe, to come out. But also that no one’s really hyperobsessed with knowing whether or not someone’s gay. That would be an amazing world to live in, where people don’t feel the need to protect themselves and other people don’t feel the need to launch an inquisition.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gavaris admitted that he's had opportunities to talk about his sexuality.

“It wasn't the right time,” he said, adding that he felt bad about once evading the question.

The 27-year-old actor, who also talked about meeting his boyfriend Devon Graye on Twitter, went on to say that being out will lead to fewer acting opportunities.

“This is a tricky thing to say and I’ve never actually said it out loud before, but I do believe that jobs will be lost and I do believe jobs will be gained. Maybe not even for the right reasons. There’s been a lot of conversation in the industry about hiring openly gay actors for gay parts, and I think that’s really important,” Gavaris said. “But frankly, I’m not interested in doing any kind of work where I couldn’t bring myself in totality to the character. And if that would mean that I am ultimately not the right fit in terms of casting, then I probably shouldn’t play that part anyways. That’s not to say that’s an open license to discriminate against openly gay actors. There’s a big distinction. It’s just that if whatever somebody sees as gayness, whether it’s femininity or hypersexuality or whatever they’ve decided constitutes being gay – if those parts are not right for their character, chances are I don’t want to work with those people and I probably don’t want to play that character. I’m much more interested in playing characters, even hetero characters, where I can bring all of myself. All of my sexuality. Everything I’ve learned about my own femininity and my own gender fluidity, I’d be interested in playing characters that explore that. And I think we’re going to start seeing more of them.”