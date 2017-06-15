The New York Mets will host its second
annual Pride Night at Citi Field on Saturday, June 17 as the team
takes on division rival Washington Nationals.
The award-winning non-profit Broadway
Sings for Pride will help kick off the festivities during a Pride
in the Plaza celebration in Met's Plaza.
According to BroadwayWorld.com,
Saturday's pre-game performance will include Carrie St. Louis
(Wicked, Rock of Ages), Julianna Rigoglioso (Mary
Poppins, The Sound of Music), Eric Anthony Lopez (The
Phantom of the Opera, UK) and recording artists B33 Angel
featuring Mila Tina and Lindsay Cherin.
During a pre-game ceremony, 800 Pride
Night ticket purchasers will line up in the outfield to create the
largest human rainbow flag as the National Anthem is played.
A portion of ticket sales will go to
support the LGBT Network's anti-bullying programs in Long Island and
New York City schools.
“New York is the most diverse and
inclusive city in the world,” Mets Chief Revenue Officer Lou
DePaoli said in a statement, “and the Mets welcome all fans
throughout the seasons. We are particularly proud to welcome the
LGBT community on Pride Night at Citi Field.”
Tickets
to the game start at $25.