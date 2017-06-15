The New York Mets will host its second annual Pride Night at Citi Field on Saturday, June 17 as the team takes on division rival Washington Nationals.

The award-winning non-profit Broadway Sings for Pride will help kick off the festivities during a Pride in the Plaza celebration in Met's Plaza.

According to BroadwayWorld.com, Saturday's pre-game performance will include Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages), Julianna Rigoglioso (Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music), Eric Anthony Lopez (The Phantom of the Opera, UK) and recording artists B33 Angel featuring Mila Tina and Lindsay Cherin.

During a pre-game ceremony, 800 Pride Night ticket purchasers will line up in the outfield to create the largest human rainbow flag as the National Anthem is played.

A portion of ticket sales will go to support the LGBT Network's anti-bullying programs in Long Island and New York City schools.

“New York is the most diverse and inclusive city in the world,” Mets Chief Revenue Officer Lou DePaoli said in a statement, “and the Mets welcome all fans throughout the seasons. We are particularly proud to welcome the LGBT community on Pride Night at Citi Field.”

Tickets to the game start at $25.