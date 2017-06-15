The man who sued Seattle Mayor Ed
Murray for sexually abusing him when he was a teenager has dropped
his lawsuit.
In his lawsuit filed in early April,
Delvonn Heckard accused Murray of paying him for sex dozens of times
starting when Heckard was 15 and Murray was in his early 30s.
After repeatedly denying the
allegations, Murray, who was considered a shoo-in for a second term,
ended his re-election bid in May.
On Wednesday, Murray said the
withdrawal made him feel vindicated.
“I believe the withdrawal of this
lawsuit vindicates me. This lawsuit was a painful experience … for
me, for Michael, my husband,” Murray told reporters, his husband
Michael Shiosaki by his side. “As I said when the story first
broke, 'It is not true.' And it is not true.”
Heckard said that he plans to refile
the case after Murray is out of office and he has finished drug
rehabilitation treatment.
“Delvonn Heckard is only delaying his
lawsuit until the mayor is out of power,” Lincoln Beauregard,
Heckard's lawyer, tweeted on Wednesday.
Murray, an outspoken critic of
President Donald Trump's policies, added that he continues to believe
that the suit was politically motivated, with the aim of derailing
his re-election bid.
Murray would not say whether he plans
to re-enter the race. His only option for doing so would be as a
write-in candidate.