The man who sued Seattle Mayor Ed Murray for sexually abusing him when he was a teenager has dropped his lawsuit.

In his lawsuit filed in early April, Delvonn Heckard accused Murray of paying him for sex dozens of times starting when Heckard was 15 and Murray was in his early 30s.

After repeatedly denying the allegations, Murray, who was considered a shoo-in for a second term, ended his re-election bid in May.

On Wednesday, Murray said the withdrawal made him feel vindicated.

“I believe the withdrawal of this lawsuit vindicates me. This lawsuit was a painful experience … for me, for Michael, my husband,” Murray told reporters, his husband Michael Shiosaki by his side. “As I said when the story first broke, 'It is not true.' And it is not true.”

Heckard said that he plans to refile the case after Murray is out of office and he has finished drug rehabilitation treatment.

“Delvonn Heckard is only delaying his lawsuit until the mayor is out of power,” Lincoln Beauregard, Heckard's lawyer, tweeted on Wednesday.

Murray, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump's policies, added that he continues to believe that the suit was politically motivated, with the aim of derailing his re-election bid.

Murray would not say whether he plans to re-enter the race. His only option for doing so would be as a write-in candidate.