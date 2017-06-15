Anything, the film starring Matt Bomer as a transgender prostitute living in Los Angeles, will have its world premiere Saturday at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

Based on the Timothy McNeil play of the same name, Anything tells the story of a despondent man (played by John Carroll Lynch) who finds love with a transgender sex worker named Freda (Bomer) after the death of his wife forces him to move from Mississippi to California.

In a 71-second clip from the film released Wednesday, Freda drops in on her new neighbor and appears taken by his Southern charms.

News last year that Bomer, not a transgender actress, would be playing one of the film's leading roles caused an uproar.

Jen Richards, the star and creator of the web series Her Story, was among those who criticized the decision to cast Bomer, an openly gay actor, to play the film's transgender role.

“When @MattBomer plays a trans sex worker, he is telling the world that underneath it all, trans women like me are still really just men,” Richards said in a tweet.