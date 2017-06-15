Anything,
the film starring Matt Bomer as a transgender prostitute living in
Los Angeles, will have its world premiere Saturday at the Los Angeles
Film Festival.
Based on the Timothy McNeil play of
the same name, Anything tells the story of a despondent man
(played by John Carroll Lynch) who finds love with a transgender sex
worker named Freda (Bomer) after the death of his wife forces him to
move from Mississippi to California.
In a 71-second clip from the film
released Wednesday, Freda drops in on her new neighbor and appears
taken by his Southern charms.
News last year that Bomer, not a
transgender actress, would be playing one of the film's leading roles
caused an uproar.
Jen Richards, the star and creator of
the web series Her Story, was among those who criticized the
decision to cast Bomer, an openly gay actor, to play the film's
transgender role.
“When @MattBomer plays a trans sex
worker, he is telling the world that underneath it all, trans women
like me are still really just men,” Richards said in a tweet.