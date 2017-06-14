The veterans group VoteVets claims that President Donald Trump blocked the group on Twitter.

According to The Hill, VoteVets is a progressive group that backs LGBT rights and has criticized the president.

“The Commander in Chief can block @VoteVets, the voice of 500k military veterans and families, but we will NOT be silenced,” the group said in a tweet that included a screenshot of Trump blocking the organization's account.

The group has disagreed with the president on several key issues, including his budget proposal, proposed ObamaCare replacement and executive orders on immigration.

“Here's the truth, Trump can block VoteVets on Twitter, the voice of 500,000 progressive veterans, military family members, and their civilian supporters, but we will NOT be silenced. Stand with us today,” the group wrote in a fundraising email.

Other users whom the president has blocked have claimed that the practice runs afoul of the First Amendment.