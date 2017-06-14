Transgender journalist Danica Roem will face Virginia Delegate Bob Marshall, a Republican from Prince William County, in the fall after winning her Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Roem beat three primary challengers to become the first out transgender candidate to win a state legislative primary in Virginia. If elected in November, Roem would become the first openly transgender person elected to the Virginia General Assembly.

The 32-year-old Roem beat out her primary rivals with 44.57 percent of the vote.

The Gay and Lesbian Victory Fund endorsed Roem's campaign in April.

“Danica Roem is a leader in a national movement of trans candidates who are determined to become a voice for their community in the halls of power,” said Aisha C. Moodie-Mills, president & CEO of Victory Fund. “This historic primary win sets up a general election battle where voters will choose between ‘Bigot Bob’ Marshall – the most anti-LGBTQ member of the Virginia state legislature – or Danica, a proud trans woman who is committed to representing all people in her district. I am confident voters will choose leadership over divisiveness and make Danica the first out trans candidate to win and serve in a state legislature.”

Marshall, who is serving his 13th term, has a long history of opposing LGBT rights. Earlier this year, he introduced a bill that sought to prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice.

