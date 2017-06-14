Transgender journalist Danica Roem will
face Virginia Delegate Bob Marshall, a Republican from Prince William
County, in the fall after winning her Democratic primary on Tuesday.
Roem beat three primary challengers to
become the first out transgender candidate to win a state legislative
primary in Virginia. If elected in November, Roem would become the
first openly transgender person elected to the Virginia General
Assembly.
The 32-year-old Roem beat out her
primary rivals with 44.57 percent of the vote.
The Gay and Lesbian Victory Fund
endorsed Roem's campaign in April.
“Danica Roem is a leader in a
national movement of trans candidates who are determined to become a
voice for their community in the halls of power,” said Aisha C.
Moodie-Mills, president & CEO of Victory Fund. “This historic
primary win sets up a general election battle where voters will
choose between ‘Bigot Bob’ Marshall – the most anti-LGBTQ
member of the Virginia state legislature – or Danica, a proud trans
woman who is committed to representing all people in her district. I
am confident voters will choose leadership over divisiveness and make
Danica the first out trans candidate to win and serve in a state
legislature.”
Marshall, who is serving his 13th
term, has a long history of opposing LGBT rights. Earlier this year,
he introduced a bill that sought to prohibit transgender people from
using the bathroom of their choice.
(Related: Del.
Bob Marshall insists “sodomy is not a civil right” in explaining
vote against gay judge.)