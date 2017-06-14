Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council (FRC), is calling on President Donald Trump to put an end to LGBT Pride month recognition by federal agencies.

While the White House has refused to recognize June as LGBT Pride, several agencies, including the State Department and the Pentagon, have continued the tradition.

Perkins, who backed Trump in the campaign and is known for his opposition to LGBT rights, called rainbow flags flying at U.S. Embassies a “jarring sight” and “more evidence of the politically correct mess left behind by the last administration.”

“Out of respect for the voters who rejected that extreme agenda, it's time for administration officials to step in and put a stop to a display that puts a sexual fringe on the same pole as Old Glory,” Perkins wrote in a press release.

“The Obama administration worked from Kenya to El Salvador – not to advance his country’s priorities – but the 44th president’s radical social agenda. It’s time for Donald Trump to take a wrecking ball to the LGBT distractions of his predecessor and turn the page on policies that offend more people than they 'honor,'” he added.