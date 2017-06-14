Tony Perkins, president of the Family
Research Council (FRC), is calling on President Donald Trump to put
an end to LGBT Pride month recognition by federal agencies.
While the White House has refused to
recognize June as LGBT Pride, several agencies, including the State
Department and the Pentagon, have continued the tradition.
Perkins, who backed Trump in the
campaign and is known for his opposition to LGBT rights, called
rainbow flags flying at U.S. Embassies a “jarring sight” and
“more evidence of the politically correct mess left behind by the
last administration.”
“Out of respect for the voters who
rejected that extreme agenda, it's time for administration officials
to step in and put a stop to a display that puts a sexual fringe on
the same pole as Old Glory,” Perkins wrote in a press release.
“The Obama administration worked from
Kenya to El Salvador – not to advance his country’s priorities –
but the 44th president’s radical social agenda. It’s time for
Donald Trump to take a wrecking ball to the LGBT distractions of his
predecessor and turn the page on policies that offend more people
than they 'honor,'” he added.