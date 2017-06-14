Out actor Colton Haynes revealed this
week that he lost his virginity at 13.
“I lost my virginity at 13 to a girl
and a guy,” Haynes told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show.
“I've never said that before.”
“The girl was two years older than
me, and the guy was, I would say, around 16. … Everyone
participated. It was a real first time. It was exciting,” he
said, then clarified that the encounters were separate.
He added that he's dated both men and
women.
Haynes, whose credits include Arrow
and Teen Wolf, came out gay in 2015. The 28-year-old is
currently engaged to floral designer Jeff Leatham, 47.
He also told Cohen that he was told
that he “could not be gay” in Hollywood and that his management
team tried to set him up with women.
“It was like a Tab Hunter situation.
It was really horrible,” Haynes said, referring to the Hollywood
star who remained closeted throughout the height of his career.