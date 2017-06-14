Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on
Tuesday responded to criticism that the Trump administration might
allow federally funded charter schools to discriminate against LGBT
students.
In recent weeks, DeVos has dodged the
question during congressional hearings.
Testifying before a House
Appropriations subcommittee, DeVos refused to say whether she would
pull federal funding from a state that allows schools to discriminate
against LGBT students.
“[W]e believe that parents are best
equipped to make choices for their children's schooling and education
decisions. States and local communities are best equipped to make
these decisions and framework,” she answered when given an example
of a charter school in Indiana that denies admission to students from
LGBT households.
During a Senate budget hearing last
week, DeVos was asked directly whether she would prohibit private
schools from receiving federal funds if they discriminate against
LGBT students. “Let me be clear: Schools that receive federal
funds must follow federal law. Period.”
When Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, a
Democrat, reiterated the question, DeVos answered that her agency “is
not going to be issuing decrees” on civil rights protections.
During her address to the National
Charter Schools Conference in Washington, D.C., DeVos said that the
U.S. Department of Education “is committed to ensuring that every
child has a safe and nurturing environment,” adding that she'll
pursue discrimination “in any form.”
(Related: Trump's
pick for secretary of education is Betsy DeVos, an LGBT rights
