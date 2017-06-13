President Donald Trump is being criticized for a tweet he sent Monday marking the one-year anniversary of the Pulse shooting in Orlando.

Forty-nine people died and dozens were injured when a lone gunman who claimed allegiance to the so-called Islamic State opened fire in the gay nightclub. Police killed the gunman after a three-hour standoff.

“We will NEVER FORGET the victims who lost their lives one year ago today in the horrific #PulseNightClub shooting #OrlandoUnitedDay,” the president tweeted at 1PM.

Some followers quickly pounced on the tweet, noting that Trump congratulated himself after the massacre.

“Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism,” then-candidate Trump wrote. “I don't want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance. We must be smart!”

“Don't be fooled by Trump's 'heartfelt' tweet, re the #Pulse victims. He congratulated himself on this date last year,” user Doctor #Covfefe responded.

Another, Jon, messaged: “Don't ever forget how Donald Trump disrespected the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting.”

Mark Rosenleaf added, “Trump: Politicized a tragedy against gay Americans? Absolutely. Do anything to help gays? Absolutely not. Hurt gays? Sure, no problem [middle finger emoji]”

Other users noted that Hillary Clinton, Trump's then Democratic rival, visited Pulse to pay her respects, while President Trump refused to recognize LGBT Pride month.