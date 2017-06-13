President Donald Trump is being
criticized for a tweet he sent Monday marking the one-year
anniversary of the Pulse shooting in Orlando.
Forty-nine people died and dozens were
injured when a lone gunman who claimed allegiance to the so-called
Islamic State opened fire in the gay nightclub. Police killed the
gunman after a three-hour standoff.
“We will NEVER FORGET the victims who
lost their lives one year ago today in the horrific #PulseNightClub
shooting #OrlandoUnitedDay,” the president tweeted at 1PM.
Some followers quickly pounced on the
tweet, noting that Trump congratulated himself after the massacre.
“Appreciate the congrats for being
right on radical Islamic terrorism,” then-candidate Trump wrote.
“I don't want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance. We must
be smart!”
“Don't be fooled by Trump's
'heartfelt' tweet, re the #Pulse victims. He congratulated himself
on this date last year,” user Doctor #Covfefe responded.
Another, Jon, messaged: “Don't ever
forget how Donald Trump disrespected the victims of the Pulse
Nightclub shooting.”
Mark Rosenleaf added, “Trump:
Politicized a tragedy against gay Americans? Absolutely. Do anything
to help gays? Absolutely not. Hurt gays? Sure, no problem [middle
finger emoji]”
Other users noted that Hillary Clinton,
Trump's then Democratic rival, visited Pulse to pay her respects,
while President Trump refused to recognize LGBT Pride month.