Orlando on Monday remembered the victims and honored the survivors of last year's shooting at Pulse nightclub.

Forty-nine people died and dozens were injured when a lone gunman who claimed allegiance to the so-called Islamic State opened fire in the gay nightclub. Police killed the gunman after a three-hour standoff.

According to the AP, hundreds of people gathered outside Pulse to mark the one-year anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. At 2:02 AM, the time the shooter began his rampage, the names of the 49 victims were read aloud.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer was among the politicians who attended the service.

“I realize that gathering here in this place, at this hour, is beyond difficult. But I also know that the strength you've shown over the past year will carry you through today and in the future,” he said.

Florida Governor Rick Scott ordered U.S. flags around the state to be flown at half-staff.

An estimated 15,000 people attended a remembrance in downtown Orlando. The event featured speakers and music and ended with a reading of the names of the 49 lives cut short, each represented by a person dressed as an angel.

