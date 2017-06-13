Christian conservative Linda Harvey last week called for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate LGBT activists, claiming that they “corrupt children.”

Harvey, the president of the Columbus, Ohio-based Mission America, made her comments last week in an audio commentary posted online. Her comments came as thousands of LGBT activists mobilized for Sunday's Equality March and Monday's one-year anniversary of the Pulse shooting.

Harvey called on the government to investigate “the outrageous actions of major homosexual groups trying to normalize this behavior throughout all of America.”

Such groups “continue to twist the truth, blatantly engage in religious discrimination, demand that people lose jobs and corrupt children,” she said.

“It’s more than obvious that homosexuality is wrong,” Harvey said. “God has declared it a grave sin and you know it’s not just the sexual aspects of such sin that is the problem; it’s the destructive anti-Christian attitudes that flow out of insisting on this rebellion. This is the rotten fruit of this movement. It seems to poison the heart, mind and spirit.”

“I think we need special investigations into the actions of homosexual advocates at the state and federal level,” Harvey added.