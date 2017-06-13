Christian conservative Linda Harvey
last week called for the appointment of a special counsel to
investigate LGBT activists, claiming that they “corrupt children.”
Harvey, the president of the Columbus,
Ohio-based Mission America, made her comments last week in an audio
commentary posted online. Her comments came as thousands of LGBT
activists mobilized for Sunday's Equality March and Monday's one-year
anniversary of the Pulse shooting.
Harvey called on the government to
investigate “the outrageous actions of major homosexual groups
trying to normalize this behavior throughout all of America.”
Such groups “continue to twist the
truth, blatantly engage in religious discrimination, demand that
people lose jobs and corrupt children,” she said.
“It’s more than obvious that
homosexuality is wrong,” Harvey
said. “God has declared it a grave sin and you know it’s not
just the sexual aspects of such sin that is the problem; it’s the
destructive anti-Christian attitudes that flow out of insisting on
this rebellion. This is the rotten fruit of this movement. It seems
to poison the heart, mind and spirit.”
“I think we need special
investigations into the actions of homosexual advocates at the state
and federal level,” Harvey added.