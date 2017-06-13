Transgender actress Candis Cayne took
on the topics of President Donald Trump and Caitlyn Jenner's politics
during an interview with Larry King.
Cayne, 45, is best known for playing
Carmelita on ABC's primetime drama Dirty Sexy Money. She also
appeared on I Am Cait, E!'s reality series that chronicled the
life of Jenner.
“So what do you make of [Trump]?”
King, the host of Larry King Now, asked.
“I think that he's a narcissist, and
he has an over inflated ego,” Cayne responded. “He doesn't
listen to anybody. He doesn't read anything. And his only answer to
most questions are 140 characters.”
When asked whether Trump had been
“especially rough for the LGBT community,” Cayne
answered, “Yes, in the sense that he's surrounded himself in
his cabinet with people who are outspoken against the gay community.”
“Caitlyn is a friend of yours and she
is conservative,” King pointed out.
“She is conservative and we've had
some debates. … With Cait, I didn't ever want to carry that into
our friendship. And I think that was the point that people missed
about the show, is that they wanted to focus on [Jenner's politics]
and then not just allow them to see all of us as who we really are,”
Cayne answered.
