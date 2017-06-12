At Sunday's Equality March for Pride and Unity in D.C., marchers waved rainbow pride flags and banners that read “Remember Pulse.”

This year's march came a day before the one-year anniversary of the Pulse shooting in Orlando, Florida.

Forty-nine people died and dozens were wounded when a lone gunman opened fire on June 12 in the gay nightclub.

Thousands participated in a moment of silence to remember the victims and honor the survivors of the Orlando massacre.

Some of the survivors addressed the crowd from a stage in front of the U.S. Capitol.

“I was at Pulse that night and lost my best friend Eddie Justice, the gentleman that was in the bathroom texting his mother that he didn't want to die. He wanted to live,” Demetrius Knowlings told the crowd. “We will not go in silence … We will continue to fight.”

Julian Cavazos told The Washington Post that he traveled from Florida to join the march to remember “all 49 angels,” the “brothers and sisters who were massacred that night.”

Others who spoke at the march included former Washington Wizards forward Jason Collins, actor Charlie Carver and actor Asia Kate Dillon.