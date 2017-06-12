At Sunday's Equality March for Pride
and Unity in D.C., marchers waved rainbow pride flags and banners
that read “Remember Pulse.”
This year's march came a day before the
one-year anniversary of the Pulse shooting in Orlando, Florida.
Forty-nine people died and dozens were
wounded when a lone gunman opened fire on June 12 in the gay
nightclub.
Thousands participated in a moment of
silence to remember the victims and honor the survivors of the
Orlando massacre.
Some of the survivors addressed the
crowd from a stage in front of the U.S. Capitol.
“I was at Pulse that night and lost
my best friend Eddie Justice, the gentleman that was in the bathroom
texting his mother that he didn't want to die. He wanted to live,”
Demetrius Knowlings told the crowd. “We will not go in silence …
We will continue to fight.”
Julian Cavazos told The
Washington Post that he traveled from Florida to join
the march to remember “all 49 angels,” the “brothers and
sisters who were massacred that night.”
Others who spoke at the march included
former Washington Wizards forward Jason Collins, actor Charlie Carver
and actor Asia Kate Dillon.