Speaking Sunday at the Los Angeles Resist March, RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, reminded the crowd that LGBT activism is about spreading love.

RuPaul spoke at the LA Pride Festival grounds in West Hollywood Park, where marchers settled in to hear speakers following a roughly 4-mile march.

“It's about love and giving love, being able to receive love,” RuPaul told the crowd. “That's our secret weapon. That's the one thing they don't have is our love, our music and our joy.”

Out actor-singer Jussie Smollett (Empire) and singer Adam Lambert also addressed the crowd.

“We are not going back. We will not. We will not,” Smollett said.

Lambert said that President Donald Trump had used “fear and hate” to divide us.

