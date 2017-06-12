The Los Angeles Dodgers played host to their fifth annual LGBT Night at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

The night also featured the official 2017 LA Pride kickoff party. Sunday's annual parade morphed into #ResistMarch, a protest march against President Donald Trump and his policies.

(Related: RuPaul: LGBT activism is about spreading love.)

Golden Globe Award winning actor Matt Bomer (White Collar, American Horror Story) tweeted his apologies for missing a scheduled appearance at the event.

“So bummed & sorry I can't make it to the @Dodgers game 2nite,” wrote Bomer, who was supposed to throw a ceremonial first pitch. “Work calls & I can't say no. Been practicing w the kids for weeks! All my [heart emoji].”

Actress Dot Marie Jones (Glee) performed the national anthem.

Other guests included actors Noah Galvin (The Real O'Neals) and Guillermo Diaz (Scandal), MLB Vice President & Special Assistant to the Commissioner Billy Bean, and Paul Katami and Jeff Zarrillo. Katami and Zarrillo successfully challenged California's Proposition 8, the voter-approved constitutional amendment that defined marriage as a heterosexual union.

While marching to a 7-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds, the Dodgers featured 7 same-sex couples on the Kiss Cam during the game.