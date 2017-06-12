The Los Angeles Dodgers played host to
their fifth annual LGBT Night at Dodger Stadium on Friday.
The night also featured the official
2017 LA Pride kickoff party. Sunday's annual parade morphed into
#ResistMarch, a protest march against President Donald Trump and his
policies.
(Related: RuPaul:
LGBT activism is about spreading love.)
Golden Globe Award winning actor Matt
Bomer (White Collar, American Horror Story) tweeted his
apologies for missing a scheduled appearance at the event.
“So bummed & sorry I can't make
it to the @Dodgers game 2nite,” wrote Bomer, who was supposed to
throw a ceremonial first pitch. “Work calls & I can't say no.
Been practicing w the kids for weeks! All my [heart emoji].”
Actress Dot Marie Jones (Glee)
performed the national anthem.
Other guests included actors Noah
Galvin (The Real O'Neals) and Guillermo Diaz (Scandal),
MLB Vice President & Special Assistant to the Commissioner Billy
Bean, and Paul Katami and Jeff Zarrillo. Katami and Zarrillo
successfully challenged California's Proposition 8, the
voter-approved constitutional amendment that defined marriage as a
heterosexual union.
While marching to a 7-2 win over the
Cincinnati Reds, the Dodgers featured 7 same-sex couples on the Kiss
Cam during the game.