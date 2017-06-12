Speaking Sunday at the Los Angeles Pride Resist March, out singer Adam Lambert took a swipe at President Donald Trump, saying that he had used “fear and hate to divide us.”

Lambert spoke at the LA Pride Festival grounds in West Hollywood Park, where marchers settled in to hear speaker after speaker go after Trump following a roughly 4-mile march.

“The current presidential administration has manipulated the country using fear and hate to gain power to divide us,” Lambert told the crowd. “Our differences are being used against us.”

Lambert said that the annual parade was a celebration of “our glitter, but this year we're facing such dark forces that Pride has taken on a deeper purpose: protest.”

“We resist homophobia. We resist transphobia. We resist misogyny, bi invisibility. We resist racism, xenophobia, and we resist extremism. And anything else that helps promote hate. We stand defiant and will not be brainwashed,” he said to cheers from the crowd.

Lambert was not alone in his contempt for the Trump administration's policies.

Rep. Maxine Waters, a Democrat from Los Angeles, reiterated her call for Trump to be impeached. “He's not my president. He's not your president. He lies. He cheats. He's a bully. … Impeach 45!”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called for increased rights for the LGBT community. “We want to expand the Civil Rights Act to protect LGBT Americans,” she said.