Speaking Sunday at the Los Angeles
Pride Resist March, out singer Adam Lambert took a swipe at President
Donald Trump, saying that he had used “fear and hate to divide us.”
Lambert spoke at the LA Pride Festival
grounds in West Hollywood Park, where marchers settled in to hear
speaker after speaker go after Trump following a roughly 4-mile
march.
“The current presidential
administration has manipulated the country using fear and hate to
gain power to divide us,” Lambert told the crowd. “Our
differences are being used against us.”
Lambert said that the annual parade was
a celebration of “our glitter, but this year we're facing such dark
forces that Pride has taken on a deeper purpose: protest.”
“We resist homophobia. We resist
transphobia. We resist misogyny, bi invisibility. We resist racism,
xenophobia, and we resist extremism. And anything else that helps
promote hate. We stand defiant and will not be brainwashed,” he
said to cheers from the crowd.
Lambert was not alone in his contempt
for the Trump administration's policies.
Rep. Maxine Waters, a Democrat from Los
Angeles, reiterated her call for Trump to be impeached. “He's not
my president. He's not your president. He lies. He cheats. He's a
bully. … Impeach 45!”
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi
called for increased rights for the LGBT community. “We want to
expand the Civil Rights Act to protect LGBT Americans,” she said.