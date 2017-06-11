Gregory T. Angelo, president of the Log Cabin Republicans, a group which represents LGBT Republicans, has criticized Sunday's Equality March for Unity and Pride.

Demonstrators participating in the Washington, D.C. march will travel from I Street to the National Mall. More than 50 cities are planing sister marches. Expected to participate in Los Angeles' #ResistMarch are House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Adam Schiff, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, actor Jussie Smollett, singer Adam Lambert and comedian Margaret Cho.

The march comes two years after the Supreme Court found in Obergefell that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry, a decision President Barack Obama supported by illuminating the White House in rainbow colors. While President Donald Trump has refused to say whether he supports marriage equality – he's said he's “fine” with the ruling – indications abound that he's preparing to undermine LGBT rights.

In his first 100 days in office, Trump, who arrived in Washington surrounded by advisers from Vice President Mike Pence to Steve Bannon who oppose such rights, has cherry picked some of the most vocal opponents of LGBT rights to lead top administration posts, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Housing Secretary Ben Carson, all of whom oversee policies that affect all Americans, including gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender Americans.

Groups opposed to marriage equality cheered his pick for the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, whom they believe will vote to reverse Obergefell.

Trump's campaign promise to be a friend to the LGBT community is proving to ring hollow. The president has reversed course on Obama-era guidance that instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice and has broken with the tradition of proclaiming June LGBT Pride month.

Angelo, however, continues to applaud Trump for not issuing an executive order that rolls back or undermines LGBT rights in support of “religious freedom.” It should be noted that while Trump has not signed such an executive order, he has promised to sign broader legislation sponsored by congressional Republicans.

Angelo told CNN that the Equality March emphasized “division far more than equality.”

“For months now we've heard that Trump is going to 'roll back' advances made by the LGBT community, and time and again those rumors were proven to be unfounded,” he said. “All of this chicken-littling has turned the self-styled 'Resistance' into little more than a hollow cliché.”