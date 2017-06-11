The Tampa Bay Rays on Friday paid tribute to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Monday marks the one year anniversary of the shooting. Forty-nine people died and dozens were wounded when a lone gunman opened fire on June 12 in the gay nightclub.

According to CBS affiliate WFMY, Tampa native Amanda Grau, who survived the attack despite multiple gunshot wounds, threw out the night's ceremonial first pitch.

Friday was also Pride night at the domed Tropicana Field, where the Rays defeated the Oakland Athletics in front of 13,153 cheering fans.

The Rays also used the hashtag #HonorThemWithAction on Twitter to remember the Pulse victims during Friday night's game.

A number of events to remember the victims and honor the survivors of the Orlando massacre are scheduled to take place Monday throughout the Tampa Bay area.