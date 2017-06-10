Professional soccer player Jaelene Hinkle has withdrawn from two upcoming exhibition games in June due to “personal reasons.”

The 24-year-old Hinkle is a defender for the North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Her withdrawal from friendlies against Sweden and Norway came roughly two weeks after U.S. Soccer announced that their national teams will be wearing rainbow-colored jerseys in June during select matches in support of LGBT Pride month.

Hinkle's profile on Twitter quotes Colossians 3:23. “If you live for people's acceptance, you'll die from their rejection,” she wrote. The Bible passage is interpreted to mean that God is judging all that we do.

On June 26, 2015 – the day the Supreme Court found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry – Hinkle appeared to respond to the high court's ruling, messaging on Twitter that the “world is falling farther and farther away from God.” She also wrote on Instagram that “Love won over 2,000 years ago when the greatest sacrifice of all time was made for ALL mankind” and thanked God for his “amazing grace, even during times of trial and confusion.”