RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's
Drag Race, believes there's a silver lining to the election of
President Donald Trump.
In a cover interview for the online
edition of PAPER Magazine, RuPaul, who referred to himself as “the
motherfucking drag queen,” described the 2016 general election as
“a good thing, because it's igniting the rebellious spirit.”
“This election and what is currently
happening politically is a result of the fear of them losing their
grip,” RuPaul said. “They've only been in the White House for a
few months and it just gets uglier and uglier every single day.”
“I think young people are waking up,”
he added. “They are picking their heads up from their smart phones
and they are waking up, and I think that's a good thing.”
“People are more comfortable with
fear than they are with love and openness,” he
explained about progress, “so you get this ebb and flow tide.”
"Is there any way to keep [the
youth] from going back into the Dark Ages? No. There isn't. It just
has to fucking happen,” he said.