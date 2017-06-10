RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, believes there's a silver lining to the election of President Donald Trump.

In a cover interview for the online edition of PAPER Magazine, RuPaul, who referred to himself as “the motherfucking drag queen,” described the 2016 general election as “a good thing, because it's igniting the rebellious spirit.”

“This election and what is currently happening politically is a result of the fear of them losing their grip,” RuPaul said. “They've only been in the White House for a few months and it just gets uglier and uglier every single day.”

“I think young people are waking up,” he added. “They are picking their heads up from their smart phones and they are waking up, and I think that's a good thing.”

“People are more comfortable with fear than they are with love and openness,” he explained about progress, “so you get this ebb and flow tide.”

"Is there any way to keep [the youth] from going back into the Dark Ages? No. There isn't. It just has to fucking happen,” he said.