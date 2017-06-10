In a recent The Hollywood Reporter interview, Broadway legend Patti LuPone reiterated her opposition to President Donald Trump.

The two-time Tony winner and star of the Broadway musical War Paint has stopped shows to confront audience members about using cellphones during her performance.

But the show would not go on, she said, if Trump were in the audience.

“I would not perform and they know that. I cannot stand him. Melania, I've got a little bit more respect for. And Melania, if you can hear me, divorce his ass!” LuPone said.

LuPone, 68, has previously called Trump “insane” and a traitor. “And why are we not doing anything about it? Why is it taking so long? What the fuck is going on this country?” she said during an appearance in March on Show People with Paul Wontorek.