In a recent The Hollywood Reporter
interview, Broadway legend Patti LuPone reiterated her opposition to
President Donald Trump.
The two-time Tony winner and star of
the Broadway musical War Paint has stopped shows to confront
audience members about using cellphones during her performance.
But the show would not go on, she said,
if Trump were in the audience.
“I would not perform and they know
that. I cannot stand him. Melania, I've got a little bit more respect
for. And Melania, if you can hear me, divorce his ass!” LuPone
said.
LuPone, 68, has previously called Trump
“insane” and a traitor. “And why are we not doing anything
about it? Why is it taking so long? What the fuck is going on this
country?” she
said during an appearance in March on Show People with Paul
Wontorek.