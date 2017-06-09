In an interview with YouTuber Tyler
Oakley, Olympian Gus Kenworthy said that he had his “best season”
the year after he came out.
Kenworthy, 25, came out in a 2015
tweet.
“I am gay,” he messaged his
followers. “Today is the first day of the rest of my life.”
Oakley asked Kenworthy how coming out
has affected his life.
“Everything's just been completely
enriched since I came out,” Kenworthy
answered. “Work life: I think I just got to compete, like,
uninhibited, unencumbered and I haven't had this sense of having to
hide myself.”
“And the year after I came out, that
following season, I had, like, my best season that I've ever had.
And I think that a lot of that success I can attribute to just coming
out. Just feeling free and happy and this huge weight off my
shoulders.”
Kenworthy added that in his current
relationship with actor Matthew Wilkas they're “free to show our
love and not care.”