In an interview with YouTuber Tyler Oakley, Olympian Gus Kenworthy said that he had his “best season” the year after he came out.

Kenworthy, 25, came out in a 2015 tweet.

“I am gay,” he messaged his followers. “Today is the first day of the rest of my life.”

Oakley asked Kenworthy how coming out has affected his life.

“Everything's just been completely enriched since I came out,” Kenworthy answered. “Work life: I think I just got to compete, like, uninhibited, unencumbered and I haven't had this sense of having to hide myself.”

“And the year after I came out, that following season, I had, like, my best season that I've ever had. And I think that a lot of that success I can attribute to just coming out. Just feeling free and happy and this huge weight off my shoulders.”

Kenworthy added that in his current relationship with actor Matthew Wilkas they're “free to show our love and not care.”