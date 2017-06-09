Actors Debra Messing and Sean Hayes
have recorded a video in support of Sunday's Equality March for Unity
and Pride and its sister marches.
Sunday's Equality March will lead
demonstrators from I Street to the National Mall. More than 60
cities are planing sister marches. Expected to participate in Los
Angeles' #ResistMarch are House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi,
Congressman Adam Achiff, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, actor Jussie
Smollett, singer Adam Lambert and comedian Margaret Cho.
In
the nearly 1-minute video, Messing and Hayes, co-stars of the NBC
comedy Will & Grace, call for marginalized communities and
allies to join the Together movement and participate in Sunday's
Pride Marches.
“This ampersand represents the power
of our voices together,” Hayes says in the video pointing to an
ampersand on his chest. “I'm Sean Hayes and I'm a proud gay man
and a husband and bald from the neck down.”
Messing says that she's a Jew and a
feminist and an LGBT activist.
“June is LGBTQ Pride month. You can
show your pride by getting involved in one of the marches taking
place nationwide on Sunday, June 11 and throughout the month,” says
Messing.
Hayes encourages viewers to visit
GLAAD.org/together
to find a nearby march.